PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Domestic violence victim advocates, area officials and other Platteville community members gathered Wednesday to celebrate the first step in the construction of the city’s new domestic violence shelter.

Family Advocates Inc. held a groundbreaking ceremony for its planned 10-room shelter at 305 Eastside Road. The building will replace the current shelter in downtown Platteville and offer a larger, more accessible facility for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

