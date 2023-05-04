PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Domestic violence victim advocates, area officials and other Platteville community members gathered Wednesday to celebrate the first step in the construction of the city’s new domestic violence shelter.
Family Advocates Inc. held a groundbreaking ceremony for its planned 10-room shelter at 305 Eastside Road. The building will replace the current shelter in downtown Platteville and offer a larger, more accessible facility for victims of domestic and sexual violence.
“This has been a long time coming,” Family Advocates Executive Director Darlene Masters said ahead of the event. “We always said, ‘Someday, we’ll do it someday,’ and today is that day that everything comes to fruition.”
Family Advocates serves victims of domestic and sexual violence in Grant, Lafayette and Iowa counties. Last year, 94 people stayed at the downtown shelter and hundreds more stopped in for daytime services.
The new shelter will include 10 bedrooms, a kitchen and dining area and space for individual or group support. The shelter also will be the nonprofit’s home base for advocacy and outreach.
Around 40 people gathered for the groundbreaking, many with personal ties to the organization and its mission. Several expressed excitement and optimism at what the facility will mean for southwest Wisconsin residents.
“(Family Advocates) are here … to let people know that if they are afraid, they have a safe place to go,” said Platteville Common Council and Family Advocates board member Lynne Parrott, who lost a daughter to domestic violence in 2008. “This is going to be something where not only Platteville benefits, but all of Grant County.”
Organization leaders started discussing the need for a replacement shelter in 2019 as demand outgrew the space available at the current shelter. The project received $3.5 million in state funding last year, which allowed construction to start sooner than anyone had hoped.
The facility will have larger rooms than the current shelter, and the one-story structure will be completely accessible for people with disabilities. There also will be a playground for kids and ample space for storing community donations.
Also, a few additional rooms will be built into the new building that could be turned into extra bedrooms in the future, though Masters said that would require more fundraising to pay the extra staff needed to provide additional services.
“This is really a dream coming true right here,” Family Advocates Board President Terri Fugate said after the groundbreaking. “This organization was founded by women who were concerned about violence in their community … and I consider this to be honoring that pioneering group that first saw this vision.”
