PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — One person was killed Tuesday in a crash between a car and a semi-tractor trailer in Platteville.
Police have not yet released the names of those involved.
The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Business U.S. 151 and Commercial Drive, and police released details about the wreck at about 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the car died at the scene, while the semi’s driver was treated at Southwest Health in Platteville and released.
No additional details about the wreck were released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.