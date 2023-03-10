The City of Dubuque is continuing to examine the future of its pools.
On Wednesday, while presenting the Dubuque Recreation Division’s budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins on July 1, Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said the city intends to develop a long-term infrastructure plan of its recreational facilities, including Flora and Sutton pools, as they continue to age.
“We really need to start thinking about the facilities that we have,” Kroger said. “There has to be some future planning.”
No details were provided on when the plan might be completed.
Sutton Pool was built in 1936 and Flora in 1955. They were rebuilt in 1990 and 1991. Since then, the city continues to spend significant amounts of money to maintain the aging facilities.
City Council members in December approved the plans, specifications and form of contract related to an estimated expenditure of $215,000 to replace Flora’s main pool filter tanks and circulation pump. Plans call for the future replacement of the filter tanks at Sutton as well.
In the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, the city intends to spend another $167,000 to resurface Flora’s pool tank and playground.
Kroger said developing a plan to examine the future needs of the pools will help it to better prepare for the costs of maintaining both of them.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he appreciates the work by city staff to keep the pools open but added that the city will need to look at the future of the facilities more closely.
“We got to start talking about the pools a little more as we think about this,” Cavanagh said. “I’m just glad to hear that things are moving in a good direction.”
The city must approve its budget for fiscal year 2024 by the end of April.
A breakdown of department budgets presented on Wednesday:
Parks Division
- Revenue or resources projected: $673,741
- Expenditures projected: $4,493,921
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 2.3% increase
- Tax support requested: $3,820,741
- Tax support current year: $3,726,876
- Employment change: Adding one full-time confidential account clerk, one forestry technician and one assistant horticulturalist and removing one equipment operator and one part-time maintenance worker, resulting in the equivalent of 39.59 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $50,000 to create additional pollinator areas throughout the city’s park system, $65,329 to add one full-time confidential account clerk position, $9,500 to replace the furnace in the building that houses the park division manager, $23,500 to convert the park maintenance headquarters complex from boiler heat to natural gas, $1,500 to purchase a video projector and retractable projector screen, $85,000 to purchase a mini excavator.
Multicultural Family Center
- Revenue or resources projected: $7,400
- Expenditures projected: $710,047
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 9.3% increase
- Tax support requested: $702,647
- Tax support current year: $642,233
- Employment change: Creating additional hours of site supervision for the site supervisors, resulting in the equivalent of 5.49 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $21,183 to add 910 hours of site supervision at the Multicultural Family Center by site supervisors.
Recreation Division
- Revenue or resources projected: $1,973,761
- Expenditures projected: $3,771,375
- Expense change from fiscal year 2023 (budgeted): 10.3% increase
- Tax support requested: $1,797,614
- Tax support current year: $1,569,938
- Employment change: Transfer a part-time communications assistant from Leisure Services to the Public Information Office, resulting in the equivalent of 42.25 full-time employees.
- Recommended improvement packages: $2,500 to fund three annual department-wide trainings around professional development and equitable service delivery, raise Bunker Hills Golf Course fees, including a $15 increase on season golf and cart passes, $10 increase on cart punch cards and a $1 increase to weekend golf fees and daily cart rentals, resulting in $21,143 in additional revenue.
