19770800PersonalizedLicensePlates01.jpg
Buy Now

In 1977, personalized license plates were catching on in Dubuque County and across Iowa. Kevin F. Crahan, of 1195 Arrowhead Drive, played rugby for a college team, and his plates read RUGBY.

 Telegraph Herald file

“Kurtie,” “Firzie” and “Soup” all had their nicknames emblazoned on their license plates 45 years ago in Dubuque County.

License plates with letter and number combinations specifically chosen by vehicle owners only had been available in Iowa for two years in 1977, when the Telegraph Herald took a look at the phenomenon.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.