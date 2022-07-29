“Kurtie,” “Firzie” and “Soup” all had their nicknames emblazoned on their license plates 45 years ago in Dubuque County.
License plates with letter and number combinations specifically chosen by vehicle owners only had been available in Iowa for two years in 1977, when the Telegraph Herald took a look at the phenomenon.
About 3,500 personalized plates were circulating in Iowa in 1977. This year, more than 246,000 — or 5.3% — of the state’s license plates are personalized, according to figures from the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald covered personalized plates in its Aug. 7, 1977, edition.
PERSONALIZED PLATES: U-C-M ALMOST EVERYWHERE
Personalized license plates are catching on in Dubuque County and across Iowa.
Made available by an act of the Legislature in 1975, only about 50 were issued in Dubuque County the first year, but now the number is up past 130. Statewide, about 3,500 personalized plates had been issued as of June 30, compared with 2,400 a year ago.
Karen Bellis, director of the Office of Vehicle Registration in Des Moines, said the state considers personalized plates a money-maker because of the special fee involved, but Bellis also said personalized plates are fun.
A survey of Dubuque County finds a wide selection of personalized plates, and as wide a variety of reasons behind the motorists’ choice.
Many put their names on their plates. Tony M. Panto drives a car with the plate T PANTO, while Francis J. O’Connor has FJ OC. C.J. May Jr. drives with CJM JR and Peter J. Takos III, not to be outdone, has PJT III.
Nicknames are big. Debra J. Kurt has KURTIE, F.J. Hines has HEINIE and Harry J. Firzlaff has FIRZIE.
Merle A. Viertel drives SOUP, his nickname. His wife, Lou, said: “I gave it to him for Christmas last year because I never know what to get him. He was really pleased. Said it was the best present he ever got.”
Another nickname on a plate appears on Cliff Gardner’s car — CRASH. People called him that after he wiped out his Camaro, said Gardner.
“Somebody rear-ended me a few weeks ago,” he said. “I think they were noticing my license plate too long.”
Citizen band radio “handles” are on the license plates of Dennis L. Miller, who has RBARON, and David M. Klosterman has HOBO.
Some put their major interests in life on their license plates, like Kevin F. Crahan. He plays rugby at St. Thomas College in St. Paul, Minn., and his plates read — what else? — RUGBY.
Many mix their professions with their plates. There’s Warren Melchert, certified life underwriter, with MR CLU; Dominic Goodmann, with REALTY; and optometrist Ralph T. Gill, with GILL OD. There’s Jan Des Jardins, owner of the Submarina sandwich establishment, with SUB; and a car registered to Turnquist Carpets with the license plate RUGS.
Maurice J. Renier, president of Renier’s Piano and Organ Co., drives a company station wagon with PIANOS on the license plate, and store manager G.J. Crippes drives one with 88KEYS.
