A man recently was sentenced to five years in federal prison for a Dubuque shooting.
Jeareau O’Bryant, 37, of Chicago, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to unlawfully possessing a firearm while subject to the terms of a protective order that prohibited him from having a gun or ammunition.
He also must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents previously filed in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County state that O’Bryant and Charles A. Layfield, then 29, got into a fight inside what was then Club Rondavoo at 1850 Central on Sept. 11, 2016, after Layfield was “mean mugging” O’Bryant.
During that fight, O’Bryant was hit with a pool cue by one of Layfield’s associates and “was bleeding from the head,” according to court documents. Meanwhile, Layfield’s attorney previously said his client “wasn’t just jumped — he was beat.”
Layfield then left the bar, ran to his vehicle, grabbed a gun and was “pointing it towards a crowd of people” as he ran back toward the bar, documents state. He then entered the establishment.
“Video shows everyone running out the front door, along with a barstool being thrown out a window, which allows people to exit another way,” documents state.
But O’Bryant had left the bar before Layfield returned.
“Video evidence showed that O’Bryant, after the fight, crouched between two cars along a side street before standing up and shooting several times” at Layfield when Layfield exited the bar again, according to documents.
A federal judge determined that O’Bryant was trying to kill Layfield, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Layfield was not hit.
In a court hearing in 2017, Layfield’s attorney said that right after Layfield was shot at, he fired a gun toward a group in front of a vacant store when he heard a noise in that direction. Shadeed J. Monroe, of Dubuque, was among the group and told police that he shot back in self-defense. Neither man was hit.
Layfield was sentenced in March 2017 to five years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. A charge of attempted murder was dropped.
Monroe initially was charged with reckless use of firearm, but that charge was dismissed.
No state-level charges were filed against O’Bryant for shooting at Layfield. O’Bryant was arrested on the federal charge in January 2018.