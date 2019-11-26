Representing Iowa, the Delaware County 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl team recently earned third-place honors at the North American Invitational 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest in Louisville, Ky.
The team included captain Amber Engelken, Lauren Goldsmith, Sarah Goedken and Tara Goedken.
Seventeen teams participated in the event. The local team only lost to Wisconsin and New York, which took first and second place, respectively, in the contest.
This Delaware County team was only the sixth Iowa team to earn a third-place or higher finish in the 38 years Iowa has competed.
The national contest also recognized the top 10 individuals on the test portion of the contest. Engelken earned sixth place.