One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Dubuque.
Patricia L. Meyer, 79, of Dubuque, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Meyer was traveling south on North Grandview Avenue at the intersection with Kane Street at 2:35 p.m. Friday when she ran the stop sign and struck the vehicle of Edwin J. Norman, 68, of Dubuque, which was traveling west on Kane.
Meyer was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and failure to provide proof of financial liability.