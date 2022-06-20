Question: I frequently drive by a tall, old brick building on the west side of the elevated part of U.S. 151 near Dubuque’s Millwork District. It is deserted but looks like it could have potential for development. What is the history of the building, and are there plans to renovate it?
Answer: The building at 100 E. Seventh St. is owned by The Fischer Cos. Managing Director Tony Pfohl said his family’s business has owned the seven-story, 185,000-square-foot structure for decades.
The building once was part of the Farley & Loetscher Manufacturing Co. complex. The company operated from 1875 to 1962 and at its peak employed more than 1,000 people in downtown Dubuque.
Pfohl said his company does not have specific plans in the works for the building, though some predevelopment work has been done to look at possible layouts for a renovated building, with an eye on developing it as a mixed-use structure with residential and commercial space.
“We’d find tenants for the commercial space, and we’d find tenants for the apartments, but it would be a rental building,” Pfohl said.
He said there is not a timeline in place for any work on the building, noting that his company is working on other projects and that other companies have ongoing projects in the Millwork District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.