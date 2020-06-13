Vehicle crash

Emergency personnel respond to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 151/61 and Lake Eleanor Road on Dubuque's south side Friday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was treated at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was treated for non-life threatening injures following a crash Friday on Dubuque’s south side.

Dubuque Police responded to U.S. 151/61 and Lake Eleanor Road at 3:43 p.m. for a two-vehicle accident.

Police department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon said the names of the individuals and more details about the crash would be made available today.

The incident still was being investigated Friday evening.

The crash created large traffic backup that led to some secondary vehicle crashes, McClimon said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible on Friday afternoon. Traffic resumed its normal pattern early Friday evening.

