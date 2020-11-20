EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The East Dubuque Lions Club is going to have a lot of turkeys to cook on Thanksgiving.
For the past month, the nonprofit organization, in conjunction with East Dubuque Food Pantry, has planned and raised funds to cook Thanksgiving meals for 500 city residents, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and dinner rolls.
“With everything going on in the world today, we thought it’s the one thing we can do for our small community,” said Don Kussmaul, East Dubuque Lions Club president.
The project came together primarily through the efforts of food pantry Director Ben Andersen and Mike Meyer, owner of The Otherside in East Dubuque. Meyer did not return calls asking for comment on this story.
Andersen said he and Meyer came up with the idea after learning Lu Lu’s Seldom Scene in East Dubuque would not be holding its traditional Thanksgiving meal for the public. However, with a year filled with the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic, Andersen and Meyer felt a Thanksgiving dinner should still be supplied to the people of East Dubuque.
“We thought it would be a good way to bring the community together,” Andersen said. “People want to see something good happen in the community.”
Along with donations from the Lions Club, Kussmaul said contributions were offered by East Dubuque residents and businesses to fund the purchasing of the food.
The meals themselves will be prepared by Meyer, with the assistance of about 20 volunteers, Andersen said. Additionally, volunteers were recruited to deliver the meals to residents. It’s a sizable operation that involves the generosity of dozens of residents.
Kussmaul said he isn’t surprised.
“I think that’s just who we are,” he said. “We’re a community that works together. It may not always sound like that, but whenever it needs to be done, we do get it done.”
So far, about 320 are signed up to receive meals. Andersen said he anticipates all 500 meals likely will be claimed by Thanksgiving. He added that the East Dubuque school district and East Dubuque District Library have assisted in letting people know about the initiative.
East Dubuque residents can call 815-747-9049 to reserve a meal for pickup or delivery.
While there still is plenty of work to be done in preparing all the meals and their delivery, Andersen said he feels positive that all of East Dubuque will get the Thanksgiving it deserves.
“We just want people to come out and make sure they have something to eat on Thanksgiving,” he said. “Everyone deserves that.”