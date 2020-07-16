U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst ensured Dubuque business leaders that additional COVID-19 relief is coming soon.
The senator spoke to about 20 business professionals gathered at the Grand River Center on today as part of a campaign to visit all of the state’s 99 counties. The event was hosted by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
With chairs spaced apart and face masks donned, audience members listened as Ernst laid out plans being debated in Congress to provide additional financial relief to businesses and employees impacted by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
"We are talking about a phase four package, which we think is the right thing to do," Ernst said. "Now, it won't be $3 trillion of spending again, but it will have the right supports in place."
For the next round of relief programming, Ernst said she is proposing an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program, which she stated resulted in the disbursal of 58,000 loans in Iowa.
Ernst said extending the program, which offers forgivable loans designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll, will aid businesses that are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic.
"There are businesses that may need a second pass," Ernst said. "It’s been allocated. Those dollars were allocated in pairs. We haven’t used them all. So let’s allow some more current businesses a second opportunity."
Ernst said she also supports creating a loan program that would cover six months of payroll, benefits and fixed operating expenses for businesses that have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.
Federal lawmakers have also discussed passing of a second round of stimulus checks. Ernst said she is focused on supporting programs that will bring people back to work, but added that she is open to discussing the idea.
"Hopefully, there wouldn’t be as much need for a second stimulus, but we’re going to have to weigh that and see where we are with employment," Ernst said.
The Iowa senator said she has faced questions regarding her stance as a fiscal conservative, while also largely supporting rampant federal spending during the pandemic. But, Ernst said she does not regret her decisions.
"I will never regret that vote," Ernst said. "I think it was the right thing to do. And, if we had not passed that package, the recovery coming out of that without the supports that we put into place would have been much more costly."
Barry Gentry, chamber senior vice president, said he was glad that local business leaders were able to hear from Ernst about current efforts to support local businesses.
"I haven’t seen the government move so quickly to support businesses," Gentry said. "The ramifications of that are yet to be seen, but I’m glad that Senator Ernst came down here to talk about it with us."
Ernst said she believes Congress should have a new round of pandemic-support legislation passed by early August.