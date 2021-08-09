CUBA CITY, Wis. — Over the years, Jerome “Joe” Goeman has become known in Cuba City for his patriotic endeavors and joyful hijinks. Geraldine “Jerry” Goeman was there for every step of the way.
“They both have a pretty good sense of humor,” their son, Ben Goeman, said.
The couple married on Feb. 28, 1953, at Cuba City United Methodist Church. Jerry was 19 and Joe was 21.
“When we were married, I always thought I had all the answers,” Jerry said. “And within a few years, I found out I didn’t. Joe was pretty good with the answers.”
A year and a half earlier, a friend introduced them and Joe started singing in the choir at Jerry’s church.
Joe, originally from Antigo, Wis., was studying at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
It wasn’t love at first sight. In fact, their early courtship was marked with several miscommunications.
There was the time Jerry came to see Joe play basketball but didn’t stay to talk with him after the game, unaware that Joe had hoped she would.
“I got my girlfriend, and we came up and watched him play basketball,” Jerry said. “And then I went home. He didn’t tell me to meet him or anything. So I just went home.”
Another time, the pair went to a movie and Jerry’s nose started bleeding. When she failed to stop the nosebleed in the bathroom, Jerry decided to walk home, leaving a clueless Joe at the movie theater.
But somehow, Jerry and Joe stuck together.
After the wedding, Joe finished his studies and became a teacher. He taught eighth grade in Phillips, Wis., and then in Darlington, Wis. Joe and Jerry had three children, Cindy Dolphin, Tim Goeman and Ben Goeman.
The family returned to Platteville, where Joe taught. In 1964, the family switched to farming. They farmed for 10 years.
Joe eventually became the principal at Cuba City Elementary School, where he worked for 28 years.
The day the Cuba City School Board asked him to take the job, Joe was still a farmer. He was out in the field hauling manure when a couple of school board members stopped by the farm to ask him to take the job.
“I answered right away,” Joe said.
When the children were older, Jerry became a certified nursing assistant. She worked in local doctor’s offices for 25 years.
“I loved my job,” Jerry said. “I liked the people who came in because everybody had a different story.”
In Cuba City, Joe became known as “Mr. Red, White and Blue.”
“Joe is the kind of guy that he would drive around Cuba City, and if there was a bad flag hanging somewhere, he would take it down and replace it,” Jerry said.
Joe would take the flags, and Jerry would help repair them.
“I have sewn more flags than Betsy Ross ever did,” Jerry said.
For Christmas, Joe would dress up as Santa Claus.
“I would drive him around town as soon as it got dark, and he would look in windows,” Jerry said. “He was a peeping Santa.”
Joe shared candy with the children but kept his identity a secret. Jerry drove him around town and helped him pull everything off.
“Some of the people really did not know who that was who looked in their window as Santa, and some of them knew that it had to be Joe Goeman,” Jerry said.
The Goemans have six grandsons and 18 great-grandchildren.
In 2008, Joe was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2017, his condition progressed to the point that he could no longer remain at home.
Joe now lives at Edenbrook of Platteville, a nursing home. Jerry sees him every day.
“We had to be apart for a year and four months during COVID,” Jerry said.
Jerry came to his window every day until it became too cold for her to stand outside.
“It was terrible,” Jerry said. “It was just like he was in prison. It took a year out of our lives.”
Ben Goeman said his parents have a solid relationship and have set a good example.
“God has always come first in our lives,” Jerry said. “And then each other and then our family.”
Joe was the visionary behind Cuba City’s City of Presidents efforts. One night, he dreamed that Main Street in Cuba City was lined with shields.
“He told it to me the next day and he said, ‘I’d like to try that,’” Jerry said. “And I said, ‘Well, why don’t you go ahead and do it?’ And he did.”
“What else did you do?” Jerry asked, reminiscing Friday.
“I met you,” Joe replied.