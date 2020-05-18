After nearly seven months of uncertainly, the family of a missing Dubuque man believes the search is over.
A body was found at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the shore of the Mississippi River about one mile north of Bellevue.
Although they would not confirm the identity of the person, authorities found a wallet and photo identification belonging to Dan Gessner inside a pocket, according to Dan’s father, Mark Gessner.
He told the Telegraph Herald he was informed of the findings by East Dubuque (Ill.) Police Department, which since has contacted the family multiple times to provide updates.
The clothing on the body also matches the physical description of what Dan was last seen wearing, Mark said.
The body was turned over to the Jackson County (Iowa) Medical Examiner’s Office and on Sunday was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, he said.
Dan Gessner, 28, an aspiring stand-up comedian, was last seen leaving The OtherSide bar in downtown East Dubuque at about 3:15 a.m. Oct. 21, 2019, according to authorities.
Mark Gessner said the family cannot make funeral arrangements until the autopsy is completed. He said the investigation should take about four or five days.