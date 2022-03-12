The Clarke University Organization of Student Physical Therapists seeks donations of used or broken wheelchairs, walkers, crutches or canes.
Items can be donated from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 26, at the main entrance of the Marie Miske Center for Science Inquiry on the Clarke campus, according to a press release.
Donors also can call 563-588-6382 and make arrangements to drop items off in the physical therapy office in the main lobby of Catherine Byrne Hall.
The items will be donated to Wheels for the World, a nonprofit organization that refurbishes the devices and sends them to countries in need of such devices.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.