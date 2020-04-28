MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Authorities said a Jackson County man accidentally shot himself Monday, then blamed an "unknown" suspect.
Thomas A. Detro, 20, of rural Maquoketa, ultimately was arrested on charges of reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and filing a false report, according to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to a residence on Iowa 64 in rural Maquoketa at about 10:40 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
"Initial statements from (Detro) and witnesses indicated that there were subjects outside the residence, and when Detro went outside to investigate, he was shot by an unknown subject, sustaining a gunshot wound to the right abdomen," the release states.
Detro was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa before being airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
The release states that additional interviews, an executed search warrant and an investigation at the scene revealed that Detro fabricated his initial story.
Detro admitted to walking outside with a revolver and firing “warning” shots into the ground before accidentally hitting himself with a third shot, the release states.
Detro was arrested after he was released from the hospital.
The release does not provide any further details on the "witnesses" that backed up his story.
Jackson County Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that he does not anticipate any additional people facing charges as a result of the incident.