A Dubuque man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two to five years of probation for stealing over $3,500 worth of items from a construction trailer outside of Dubuque, as well as items from a Dubuque County business. 

Billy J. Boots, 23, was recently given the sentence after pleading guilty to charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft and contempt. 

