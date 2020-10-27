A Dubuque man accused of trying to rob two people at gunpoint, as well as selling cocaine in a separate incident, has been sentenced to probation.
Brandon J. Thomas, 30, recently was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two to five years of probation, which includes up to one year at a residential treatment facility, after pleading guilty to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver-second or subsequent offense.
The intimidation charge was reduced from his original charge of first-degree robbery in the first case, while a charge of possession of marijuana-second offense was dismissed in the second case.
In the first case, court documents state that a masked man wielding a semi-automatic handgun -- later identified as Thomas -- approached Kadrina N. Solomon, and her son as they arrived home in the 500 block of Almond Street at about 11:45 p.m. Sept. 12. The man tried to push his way into the residence and stated, “Give me what you got,” but after a brief struggle, he fled without taking anything.
In the second case, authorities executing a narcotics search warrant at an apartment in the 1100 block of Center Place on July 1, 2019, arrested Thomas. He was carrying $3,440 in his wallet and pocket, and cocaine and marijuana were located in the apartment.