Campaign finance reports show a great deal of fundraising and spending by national Political Action Committees in some area Iowa legislative races ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
The reports cover the period from July 15 to Oct. 14.
Incumbent lawmakers running for reelection led both fundraising and spending during that period, sending large sums of money to their respective state political parties campaign funds. Several area candidates also drew significant spending on their behalf from national super political action committees or statewide PACs.
Despite running unopposed for reelection, Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, raised the most of the 17 candidates running for area legislative districts, with $89,617 in the period.
Lundgren previously said leaders in her caucus expect high fundraising from incumbents, especially those in leadership positions and by those in districts deemed safe.
As with most area incumbents, Lundgren raised a great deal from individuals but also from state-level PACs and advocacy groups.
Lundgren also spent more than any candidate during the period — $112,373. Of that, $95,000 went to Republican Party of Iowa’s House Majority Fund.
“The good legislators do the job they are elected to do every day,” she said in a statement. “I have worked hard to prove I am a legislator who listens to my district, and the fundraising follows those efforts. Keeping the majority costs money, and as the chair of the influential Commerce Committee, I am happy to assist the House Republicans in securing our return.”
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire — who would represent Maquoketa and the surrounding area if reelected due to redistricting — raised the next most in the quarter, with $70,691. She spent $93,707, of which $85,000 went to the Republican Party of Iowa’s Senate Majority fund. She ended the period with $29,029 on hand.
”Republicans are a team,” Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann wrote in an email of local candidates’ support of the state party. “We understand that to protect our country’s future and stop (President) Joe Biden, it takes Republicans everywhere joining together.”
Cournoyer’s Democratic challenger, Jed Ganzer, received $8,707 in the period, spent $6,190 and ended with $4,654.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, received $58,850 and spent $64,730 — of which $56,000 went to the Senate Majority Fund — ending with $23,807 on hand. She did not respond to requests for comment.
Democratic challenger Matt Robinson received $11,558 and spent $5,748, ending with $8,517.
Republican Jennifer Smith, who is running against Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, also saw significant funding and spending activity during the period.
Smith received $19,659 and spent $17,438 in the period, ending with $11,997. Additionally, $29,399 was spent on her behalf by Americans for Prosperity — the national super PAC founded by billionaires Charles and David Koch. Smith did not respond to requests for comment.
Isenhart received $9,998 in the period. His campaign spent $9,559, including sending $1,750 to Iowa Democratic Party, and ended with $18,055.
“For some reason, Americans for Prosperity — part of the ‘Koch machine’ — has thrown more money into this race than the job itself pays,” Isenhart said in an emailed comment. “Those reasons can be understood by looking at the bills they have sponsored and supported in the state Legislature. I have drafted numerous bills over the years to clean up campaign financing in Iowa. Every one of those bills has been ignored by the Republican leaders running the show.”
Dubuque County Democratic Party Chair Carrie O’Connor said she was “not thrilled” about the outside spending on Smith’s behalf.
”We’d prefer people of Dubuque to make their own choices without undue outside influence,” she said. “But we’re doing what we can to get the word out about our candidate and all of his legislative experience.”
Americans for Prosperity previously spent $81,328 on behalf of Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, in his successful primary against Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello. Since Bradley’s primary win, the group spent a final $389 on his behalf. It also spent $5,646 on behalf of Cournouyer in the recently completed period.
Bradley received $30,188 and spent $18,082 in the period, ending with $27,323 on hand. Tony Amsler, the Democrat challenging Bradley, received $8,678, spent $6,544 and ended with $2,134.
The only other outside spending on area candidates’ behalf was $7,099 for Democrat Kay Pence from progressive grass-roots group Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement. She is challenging Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, for a new district that will cover Maquoketa.
Pence also received $15,178 and spent $8,776 in the period, ending with $17,100. Mommsen received $27,050 and spent $27,500, ending with $3,309 on hand.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, received $19,659 and spent $37,098 — of which $35,000 went to Iowa Democratic Party — ending the period with $15,833. Libertarian challenger Sean Schriver did not file a campaign finance report.
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, received $38,210 in the period. She spent $10,110 — including sending $6,000 to Republican Party of Iowa — ending with $34,015. Democratic challenger Brian Bruening received $7,570, spent $2,362 and ended with $5,208.
Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, is running for a new House district covering Delaware County, southwest Dubuque County and southern Buchanan County. He received $26,790 and spent $31,619, ending with $10,000.
His Democratic challenger, Terry McGovern, received $3,441, spent $2,598 and ended with $3,093.
