MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Authorities Tuesday released additional details about a tractor crash that severely injured a beloved figure at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in rural Maquoketa.
Marvin M. Franzen, 74, of Maquoketa, was transported initially to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, according to a report issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An online announcement stated that he now is being treated at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for injuries that included two broken arms and a broken pelvis.
David J. Biehl, 55, of Maquoketa, was transported to Jackson County Regional Health Center by a friend, according to the report, which lists Biehl and Angela J. Husar, 40, of Maquoketa, and Matthew G. Tielbar, 28, of Guttenberg, as “injured persons.” The report does not list Husar nor Tielbar as having been transported for treatment.
Sheriff’s department deputies responded at about 11 p.m. Saturday to an overturned tractor near the intersection of 288th Avenue and 35th Street in rural Maquoketa, according to the department’s report.
The report states that Franzen was driving north on 288th Avenue with a wagon hooked to a tractor. The wagon was used to transport people from the parking lot to the venue. While the tractor was heading to the venue, a person, who was not identified, attempted to jump off the wagon while it was moving.
When Franzen turned to look to see what the person was doing, the front passenger-side tire of the tractor went off the roadway, causing the tractor and wagon to roll in the ditch. Franzen was thrown from the tractor.