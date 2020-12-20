November sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Samuel Akins Jr., 50, possession of a controlled substance; Sept. 27, 2019; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Thomas J. Brandt, 25, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of a firearm by a felon; July 17; five-year, 30-day jail sentence, with five years suspended, five years of probation, one year at a residential facility, $1,455 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Zachary A. Brenner, 33, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; Oct. 13, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Dylan L. Dahlman, 21, third-degree burglary; Sept. 23; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Jaydee Q. Daily, 21, domestic assault; Sept. 1, 2018; deferred judgment, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Lashawn O. Ellis, 34, domestic assault causing injury; July 17; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Timothy A. Fitzsimons, 20, second-degree theft and violation of probation; Jan. 18; five-year jail sentence and $750 fine.
- Jamie J. Gage, 48, two counts of third-degree theft; Nov. 15 and 19, 2019; 365-day suspended jail sentence two years of probation, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Kevin C. Gardner, 29, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and assault causing injury; Oct. 9; three-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $1,285 fine, with $855 suspended, and DNA requirement.
- Horatio D. Gilbert, 43, assault causing injury; July 2; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $315 fine.
- Jerry J. Harris, 32, domestic assault causing injury; June 14; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Sherrie F. Hill, 24, third-degree theft, operate vehicle without owner’s consent and false report of indictable offense to public entity; Sept. 16 and 19, 2019; three-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Courtney M. Krier, 23, third-degree criminal mischief; Dec. 25, 2019; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Connor J. Maiden, 19, first-degree criminal mischief; July 21; deferred judgment, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Brandon R. Maker, 22, domestic assault; July 31; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Ricardo C. McIntyre, 44, domestic assault, third-degree criminal mischief and violation of probation; July 20 and Aug. 3; two-year jail sentence.
- Ricardo C. McIntyre, 44, domestic assault; July 17; five-year jail sentence, $1,025 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Monica S. McMillian, 34, child endangerment; Sept. 19, 2019; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Antoine T. Mitchell, 28, child endangerment; two-year jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Kevin D. Reynolds, 57, domestic assault impeding airflow and first-degree harassment; July 2; two-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Shawn A. Schreiber, 43, third-degree burglary; April 16, 2019; five-year suspended jail sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Deondre D. Terry, 28, domestic assault causing injury; Aug. 5; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Robert D. Ware, 50, possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 8, 2019; five-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine, and DNA requirement.
- Diquan C. Frazier, 27, assault; Aug. 17; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, one year of probation, $105 fine and batterer program.