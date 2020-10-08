WYOMING, Iowa — Authorities have cleared two officers who shot a Jones County man in September.
Iowa State Trooper Tyler Remley and Delaware County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Clayton Miller used justified force when they shot James O. Bartram, 51, of Wyoming, Iowa, after he had brandished a firearm Sept. 21 near the Village of Hale in Jones County, according to a press release issued by Jones County Attorney Kristofer J. Lyons.
Authorities responded at approximately 7:47 p.m. to a property at 9073 Jones County E45 for a report of shots fired into a residence, according to the release.
Arriving officers found Bartram intermittently pointing a firearm at himself and officers, the release states. At one point, Bartram held the gun under his chin and attempted to fire but the gun did not discharge.
“Uniformed members of law enforcement, most notably Jones County Chief Deputy Brian Eckhardt, attempted to negotiate with Bartram to get him to put his firearm down,” according to the release. Eckhardt conducted “a long and detailed negotiation with Bartram.”
Bartram approached officers with the gun in his hand and Remley discharged one round from his service rifle and Miller discharged a round from his firearm. Another officer fired less-than-lethal rounds at Bartram.
Bartram was shot in the upper torso. He was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
Investigators determined that Bartram had fired at least two shots into the home prior to officers’ arrival.
Lyons found that the officers’ actions “were reasonable under all the circumstances existing at the time,” according to the release.