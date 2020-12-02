A $1 million investment in the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge could be used to create new local fishing and hunting opportunities.
Officials from the U.S. Department of the Interior recently announced that the refuge — located along the Mississippi River in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois — is receiving the money in fiscal year 2021 through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The allocation is among more than $125 million being given to 46 conservation projects through the fund for the 2021 fiscal year, according to a press release.
The refuge funding will be used to acquire about 250 acres for public fishing and hunting opportunities. Tina Shaw, a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, wrote in an email that the agency is interested in acquiring land in the refuge’s Savanna District, which stretches from Dubuque to Cordova, Ill.
“While it’s a departmental priority to acquire essential habitat for wildlife and provide more outdoor recreation opportunities for visitors, we aren’t currently working on any agreements,” she wrote. “Once Congress completes the appropriations bills for fiscal year 2021, we’ll know if the project will move forward this year or not.”