Police said a Dubuque man chased his wife with a machete during an argument Sunday.
Hermitt Watak, 39, of 3581 Key Corners St., was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of North Grandview Avenue on a charge of domestic assault with display or use of a weapon.
Court documents state that police responded to the 1700 block of Sharon Drive at about 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man on top of a woman with a “large knife.”
Two witnesses reported hearing a woman screaming and seeing a man standing over a woman. One witness said the man was holding a “large knife” and the other witness called the weapon a machete, documents state. The witnesses said the man and woman then walked back to Watak’s residence and drove away.
Officers located one of Watak’s relatives near Watak’s residence. Documents state that the relative — who lived with Watak and Watak’s wife, Litty John, 33 — reported Watak was trimming bushes with a machete when Watak and John began arguing. The relative chased the two up the street to stop the argument, and the three then walked back to the residence.
Surveillance video from a nearby residence shows John running up Sharon Drive with Watak behind her holding a machete, documents state. The two are seen walking back to their residence shortly after.
John arrived back at the residence while officers were on scene. Documents state John told police she and her husband were arguing and he followed her down the street after she walked away. She initially denied a knife being involved but admitted Watak had a knife when police informed her of the surveillance video.
Officers found Watak at a residence in the 2600 block of North Grandview Avenue. Documents state Watak admitted to arguing with his wife but initially denied having a knife. After officers informed him of the surveillance video, Watak admitted to chasing John with a knife and getting on top of her.