The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Philip B. Puetsch, 50, of 1217 Savanna Drive, was arrested at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging possession of a firearm by a felon.
- Matthew L. Heim, 33, of 2210 Windsor Ave., was arrested at about 1:10 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of second-degree harassment.
- Chad J. Huseman, 33, of 821 Lowell St., was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Huseman assaulted Cassie L. Amberg, 24, of the same address.
- Donald E. Bush, 59, of 1404 Iowa St., No. 2, was arrested at about 10:05 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Ninth and Bluff streets on a warrant charging third-degree harassment.
- Dawn M. Lowry, 60, of 2141 Heeb St.,
- reported the theft of a vehicle worth $10,000 around 5:22 a.m. Monday from her residence.
- Hillcrest Family Services, 1160 Seippel Road, reported $600 worth of criminal damage done at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday.
Lowe’s, 4100 Dodge St., reported a case of embezzlement resulting in the theft of $560 between March 1 and Sunday at the store.