Community response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local racial equity in areas such as academic achievement, criminal justice and housing will be among the topics of a local organization’s virtual presentation this week.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s third annual Data Walk event will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 via Zoom videoconferencing, according to a press release.
Participants will have the opportunity to view displays of data on a new website while posting online comments and interacting through Zoom.
Advance registration is required.
Visit dbqfoundation.org/DataWalk2020 for more information.