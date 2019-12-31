For thousands of tri-state residents, tonight will mark an opportunity to end the decade with a bang.
Local entertainment facilities are increasing staffing levels, extending hours and offering special promotions to capitalize on the New Year’s excitement. Meanwhile, area law enforcement plans to keep a close eye on the crowds.
Marty Maiers, marketing director at Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, said he expects that facility’s restaurants, bowling alley, gaming floor and entertainment venue to all be busier than usual.
“It is certainly one of the busiest nights of the year, and of all the nights, I think it brings the most energy,” said Maiers.
Jackie Lee, director of marketing for Q Casino and Hotel in Dubuque, expects a busy day as well. That casino plans to increase staffing to meet the increased demand.
“It is definitely an all-hands-on-deck type of approach,” she said.
In Dubuque’s Millwork District, multiple entities that otherwise would be closed are making an exception.
The Comedy Bar, 333 E. 10th St., is typically closed Sunday through Wednesday. However, co-owner Sahar Chavoshi said the venue will host a pair of special shows tonight.
“For people who don’t want to have a crazy party night, it is a nice alternative to come out to a comedy show,” she said.
Backpocket Taproom, in the same building, is amending its typical schedule, too.
Owner Jacob Simmons said the taproom usually shuts down at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday nights, but it will stay open three hours later tonight.
Backpocket also will offer an extended trivia night that features five rounds devoted to each of the past five decades.
“With the start of a new decade, I think it makes New Year’s Eve extra special,” Simmons said. “When you have an even bigger milestone, that adds a bit to the occasion.”
Lt. Joe Messerich, of the Dubuque Police Department, acknowledged that tonight will be “a busy night” for the department.
“There will be people drinking, and there will be more traffic, particularly into the early-morning hours,” he wrote via email.
Grant County (Wis.) Sheriff Nate Dreckman said deputies might get a few calls related to fights or disorderly conduct. By and large, however, he believes residents are acting more responsibly and that disturbances on New Year’s Eve declined in recent years.
“From our standpoint, the most important thing is for people to make sure they have a safe way to get home and don’t get behind the wheel if they have been drinking,” he said. “We’ll be doing our part to keep the roads safe, and if we see something that needs to be addressed, we will take care of it.”