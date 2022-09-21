Two Dubuque apartment projects have received $1 million each in state tax credits, and a Cascade, Iowa, project also landed funding. 

Iowa Economic Development Authority today announced $35 million in workforce housing tax credits to develop new housing across the state, according to a press release. Awards were made to 57 projects in 30 counties out of 133 applications for fiscal year 2023. 

