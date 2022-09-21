Two Dubuque apartment projects have received $1 million each in state tax credits, and a Cascade, Iowa, project also landed funding.
Iowa Economic Development Authority today announced $35 million in workforce housing tax credits to develop new housing across the state, according to a press release. Awards were made to 57 projects in 30 counties out of 133 applications for fiscal year 2023.
The two Dubuque projects that received $1 million each were apartment complex projects known as The Stacks and Fox Hills Apartments.
The Stacks is a project planned for the Port of Dubuque, with project developer Merge Urban Development planning a six-story building with commercial and retail space. The IEDA release states that The Stacks would include 192 apartment units.
The awards list also states that Fox Hills Apartments would add 90 apartment units and that the project is being developed by Talon Development. Talon Development President Josh Kruger said the complex site is behind Blain's Farm & Fleet and AMC Theatres, and the project is still in the preliminary design phase.
Meanwhile, Cascade Park View Homes received $144,000 in state tax credits to go toward the four-unit, single-family development. CR History House LLC bought the four lots adjacent to the city park off of Sixth Avenue Southwest last year for the project.
It's only money.
