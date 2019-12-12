State officials this week started the process to draft rules in Wisconsin that would provide nitrate performance standards in regions in which soil is prone to infiltration.
Although sensitive regions have not yet been officially defined or designated, recent research conducted in southwest Wisconsin indicates the region’s karst geology and the contamination of private wells could make it an area of focus.
“I think we already kind of know that we do have a problem,” said Lafayette County Board Supervisor Kriss Marion, who operates Circle M Market Farm in rural Blanchardville.
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board this week authorized the start of an about-30-month rulemaking process. The results require final approval from the Legislature before they could be implemented.
The standards govern issues such as runoff pollution, along with prohibitions and practices for agricultural facilities, including manure application, crop rotation and setback distances.
While the DNR already established statewide standards, revised rules will designate sensitive areas and provide special guidance for producers in those regions.
IMPACTS
A minority of producers — those that oversee large farms or concentrated animal operations or receive tax subsidies or cost-share funding — are required to create and abide by the standards through nutrient management plans.
For them, the ramifications could be “huge,” said dairy farmer and Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance Chairman Jim Winn.
The DNR estimates that the new rules could cost producers and supporting businesses a total of $500,000 and $5 million annually. But in an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio, an official with conservation group Wisconsin’s Green Fire estimated implementation would cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
Stricter standards already have been instituted in 15 northeastern Wisconsin counties and could be used as a model for new rules, but Winn urged caution in applying them to southwest Wisconsin.
“What works in the northeast part of the state is not necessarily going to work in our part of the state,” he said. “You’ve got different topography. You’ve got different soils down here.”
WATER CONTAMINATION
The rulemaking process poses special significance to southwest Wisconsin producers following the release of groundwater study results that highlighted widespread contamination in the region’s private wells, from which about 44% of residents in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties receive their drinking water.
Samples indicated that 42% of 301 wells tested in November 2018 were contaminated with coliform bacteria or nitrates in excess of federal standards. An April sample of 539 wells found that 27% were contaminated.
Nitrates can impair the blood’s ability to carry oxygen and are associated with birth defects, colorectal cancer and thyroid disease.
Farms have been pinned as the primary source of nitrate contamination in Wisconsin.
Data collected by researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point found that, statewide, about 90% of the nitrate detected in groundwater has agricultural origins. Meanwhile, septic systems contribute about 9%, and 1% comes from other sources.
TARGETED GUIDANCE
The Dairy Business Association, based in Green Bay, Wis., rejects the implementation of targeted, or stricter, standards for certain regions.
“The targeted performance standards would only be applied to a small subset of farms and agricultural land,” said Aaron Stauffacher, associate director of government affairs. “Before we jump to a process that would go above and beyond our statewide standards, shouldn’t be we be focused on more broadly implementing those?”
Marion disagreed.
“Nutrient management plans are not currently helping us protect water,” she said.
New rules that are designed to protect water quality in sensitive regions could guide farmers and provide economic benefits by promoting efficient use of fertilizers, Marion said.
Mineral Point cattle and crop farmer Justin Doyle expressed support for treating regions on a case-by-case basis.
“Who knows the land the best? The farmers,” he said.