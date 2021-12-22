Before Christmas rolls around, many juggle a full calendar of family, friend and organizational get-togethers. The annual Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque Christmas Dinner has elements of all three.
During the dinner Tuesday, multiple generations of club families lined up for full plates. Children greeted their friends, and parents met other parents.
Cameron Brosnan, 12, brought his 2-year-old sister, his dad and three of his grandparents to the dinner.
“I just like to see friends, and I like the computer room,” Cameron said of the Boys and Girls Club. “I just like the environment.”
As families walked in and made their way into the lower level of the club building, they saw a line of servers dishing out fried chicken, mashed potatoes and corn. Christmas music played over the sound of attendees chatting.
“We always invite every member, and they can bring their family,” said Director of Program Services Tom Sullivan.
Now a parent, former club member Sheila Maker remembers her time at the facility with her siblings. Sitting a few tables away from the Brosnan family, she also listed friendships as something fostered by the club.
“The staff are completely nice and go out of their way for the kids,” she said. “You make a lot of great friends and meet people here over the years.”
Sisters Shannon and Sheila Maker and their siblings were regulars at the club as children. The family has been to many of its Christmas dinners over the years.
Sheila said the event is a good opportunity to meet other club parents.
“A lot of times, you don’t meet the other parents of the kids, so it’s kind of nice to get to talk to them over time,” she said.
Over the years, Shannon Maker has been a club member, junior leader, volunteer and kitchen staff member.
“It’s a fun and safe environment for all the kids,” she said. “It’s awesome because they do a lot of activities here. They get to play pool and basketball and arts and crafts, and they have a movie room and dinner for the kids. I think it’s a great place.”
Now, she’s a club mom, with two of her children, Mackenzie and Jorden, attending.
“My 12-year-old and my 10-year-old, they have a lot of fun here,” she said.
Shannon said she was thankful for members of the community who help sponsor club programs and events such as the Christmas dinner.
For years, the event has been sponsored by Larry and Laura Herrig, according to club Executive Director Brian Meyer.
A goal of the event is to give back and thank families, Sullivan said.
“They support us, and they trust us with their kids,” he said. “We’re thanking them for having great kids.”