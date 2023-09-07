Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
FARLEY, Iowa — An event commemorating 9/11 will be held next week in Farley.
The Farley American Legion Auxiliary and Farley Legion Color Guard will be holding their annual Freedom Walk at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.
The event includes a walk from the Legion Hall (Dinger’s D’Lite’s), 302 First St. N., to Farley Memorial Hall, 204 First St. NW, followed by a short service at Farley Memorial Hall.
Participants should meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Legion Hall.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.