A local museum seeks to reaffirm the connections between Dubuque and the wider world with the help of lionfish, kelp and seahorses.
The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium on Tuesday announced plans to construct a “Rivers to the Sea” gallery of 10 aquariums featuring aquatic life from four areas of North America impacted by a river’s relationship to the oceans.
“For me, it’s all about connections,” said Andy Allison, the museum’s vice president of living collections and education. “The biggest thing for us is raising awareness that everything we do in Dubuque impacts the rest of the world.”
The $1.2 million renovation of existing museum space is slated for completion in 2022.
The museum received $300,000 from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust to help construct the gallery and continues a fundraising effort to cover the remaining costs.
“We’re excited,” Allison said. “How do you get people excited to learn? One of the ways is showing them live animals. When a guest — a kid — sees an animal in person, their eyes light up. They remember things, and they ask questions in ways that they don’t get from watching TV.”
The expanded gallery will be located in the National Rivers Center, which was completed in 2010, and will be adjacent to a stingray touch tank.
The stingray tank will remain, Allison said, with everything else in that area of the museum being rebuilt. The museum staff still is deciding how and where the current water wall feature will be used in the facility.
“Where the water wall is now, we’re going to create a circular path around it with exhibits facing out from there,” Allison said. “We will have 10 new aquariums throughout that whole space. Every one of these aquariums has a strong conservation message with it. What we’re trying to do is bring people in, let the animals help tell their own stories and make sure those stories we tell are helping the wild areas where these fish come from.”
The gallery will feature four habitat zones demonstrating river connections with oceans — the Mississippi River and Gulf of Mexico; the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes, which impact the North Atlantic Ocean; the northern Pacific Ocean and the major rivers that flow into it; and the Sea of Cortez in Mexico, which is impacted by the Colorado River. Each zone will feature associated animals, such as seahorses.
“The seahorses help us tell the story of captive breeding. Most of the seahorses in aquariums are captive bred,” Allison said. “(In the wild) they are in danger of overharvesting for medicinal purposes or for use as curios. We’ll have lionfish, which help us tell the story of invasive species. All of these are important stories to tell.”
The gallery’s scope will extend beyond animals, too.
“There will be some unique cultural details,” said Wendy Scardino, the museum’s director of marketing and communications. “We will share some more of those details in the future.”