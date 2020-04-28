Galena has indefinitely postponed its annual allowance of open burns in the spring open burn.
Every year, city officials have allowed residents to dispose of yard waste through monitored open burns. City Administrator Mark Moran said the city does not want to risk creating respiratory issues with the smoke created from the burns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moran said there is no timetable for when they might be allowed, and it is possible that one will not occur in 2020.
Moran said residents still can dispose of their yard waste at the old city landfill on Donegan Street.