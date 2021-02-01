Authorities said a vehicle ran three red lights and struck a Dubuque Police Department K-9 patrol vehicle early Sunday.
Officer Kane T. Hoffmann, 29, of Dubuque, complained of neck pain but did not receive medical treatment at the scene, according to a police report. It states that there were no obvious signs of injury to the dog accompanying Hoffmann.
Police said Zachary M. Carr, 32, of Dubuque, was traveling west on East 20th Street at 1:12 a.m. when his vehicle ran red lights at the intersections with Elm, Jackson and White streets. Carr’s vehicle struck Hoffmann’s patrol vehicle broadside at the intersection of East 20th and White. Hoffmann and the K-9 had been traveling north on White.
Both vehicles sustained $5,000 worth of damage, according to police.
Carr was cited with three counts of failure to respond to a red light and failure to provide proof of financial liability, according to police.
The report states that Carr will be referred for a driver’s license re-examination due to his manner of driving, excessive fishtailing after a turn, running three red lights without applying brakes and no obvious impairment.