The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- David J. Delaney, 41, of 711 W. Eighth St., was arrested at 6 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, fifth-degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
- Jermaine J. Jones-Warren, 22, of 2531
1/2 Washington St., was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault, as well as a warrant from Sangamon County, Ill., charging burglary. Court documents state that Jones-Warren assaulted Heather R. McKinney, 28, of the same address.