MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Authorities said a broken-down vehicle near Mineral Point led to a man’s third arrest for driving while under the influence.
Luke L. Scrutton, 32, of Oshkosh, was arrested on a charge of third-offense operating while under the influence, as well as a probation violation and an “out-of-county warrant,” according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities were alerted to the disabled vehicle at about 5:20 p.m. Friday along U.S. 151 near Mineral Point, according to a press release. An Iowa County deputy and a Mineral Point police officer responded and eventually arrested Scrutton, the vehicle’s driver.