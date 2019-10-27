GALENA, Ill. — Chesnie Rosenthal took full advantage of all the Halloween-themed activities set up Saturday at Galena Art & Recreation Center.
The 8-year-old and her friends darted among stations while dressed in costume, eating cookies, trying on makeup and jewelry, getting their faces painted, coloring and, of course, snagging some candy.
“Just in general, we love Halloween,” said Chesnie, who dressed up as a basketball player.
More than 100 children and their families turned out to the Spooky Kids Fest, one of a litany of events being held during the 41st annual Galena Halloween Parade and Festival.
“We just keep trying to top (the festivities) each year, and it keeps getting harder and harder,” said Tiffany Brandt, an ambassador for the Galena Area Chamber of Commerce who helped organize the kids fest.
Children dressed up as princesses, superheroes, witches, a Care Bear, a dragon, a penguin and characters from Harry Potter, Minecraft and Nintendo games took over the ARC gym Saturday afternoon. Some of the adults dressed in costume as well.
Organizers started offering the Spooky Kids Fest about five years ago in an effort to encourage families visiting for the super-popular parade to stay in town for the weekend, Brandt said.
During the kids fest, Chesnie tried out different activities with three of her friends — Natalie Peyton, Chloe Kaiser and Avery Leitzinger. They paid a visit to the fire truck and ambulance parked outside.
“I pretended that I was sick, and I got a light flashed in my eye,” Chloe said.
“I got to hear your heartbeat,” Natalie added.
Each of the children planned to attend the parade with their families later in the day. They said there are plenty of fun things to do in Galena around the Halloween holiday.
“You don’t really want to leave,” Avery said.
Bailey MacDonald, 6, and her grandparents Jim and Diana Durso paid a visit to Galena on Saturday for the children’s festival and parade.
“We wanted her to experience the whole Galena Halloween show,” said Jim Durso, of Fox River Grove, Ill.
All three turned out to the ARC in costume, with Bailey dressed up as a pirate, her grandfather as the Phantom of the Opera and her grandmother as a butterfly. Bailey, of Aurora, said she liked wearing her pirate outfit, which included a shirt with a pink skull and crossbones.
“It has a pink hat, and I like my outfit,” she said.
Diana Durso and her husband had attended the Galena Halloween parade and festival once before. She recalls particularly appreciating the many costumes she saw then.
“Its a family fun event,” she said. “I kind of like to, once a year, be kooky.”