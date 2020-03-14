A Dubuque family now can claim two local spelling champions.
Saanvi Ram, a seventh-grader at George Washington Middle School, won the 33rd annual Telegraph Herald Regional Spelling Bee this morning at Loras College. Her win comes six years after older sister Sibani, also a seventh-grader at the time, won the tri-state competition.
By correctly spelling "herringbone," Saanvi bested more than 25 area students, each chosen as the cream of the crop from their respective schools. The win earns her a trip to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May in Washington, D.C.