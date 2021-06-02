Police said a bicyclist was injured Sunday after striking a pickup’s trailer in Dubuque.
Emily G. Wiest, 10, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said John W. Campbell, 36, of Dubuque was driving a pickup truck with a trailer northeast on Rhomberg Avenue at 3:56 p.m., when Wiest, who was bicycling southeast on Johnson Street, failed to stop at a stop sign and rode into traffic, striking Campbell’s trailer.