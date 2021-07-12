LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster city officials are closing the warming house shelter in Memorial Park for the rest of the summer to make improvements to the facility.
The shelter will be closed through the end of the summer, according to an announcement from the city. A portable toilet will be available to the public while the shelter is closed.
Improvements being made include making restrooms handicap-accessible, removing single-pane glass windows and installing glass block “for natural light and security,” repairing cracked concrete in the picnic area and adding new energy-efficient lighting.