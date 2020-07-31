For more than two decades, Debra Lohr has made the drive from Quincy, Ill., to offer airbrush tattoos and face painting at the Dubuque County Fair.
And the show must go on, she said Thursday — even if the COVID-19 pandemic has cut down on her customers.
“You’ve heard of night, and you’ve heard of day,” said Lohr, gesturing across the largely empty concourse on Thursday afternoon. “Well.”
Things were certainly quieter than usual at the county fairgrounds as the 67th annual event kicked off.
This year’s event has been significantly altered due to COVID-19 concerns. The event has been shortened to four days, the big-name, grandstand concerts have been canceled, there will be no carnival rides, and some other staples of the summertime event will be absent.
Without the carnival rides, roaming acts and several other attractions, the fairgrounds Thursday weren’t quite the bustling place they have been in recent years.
Even so, attendees said some parts of the annual event had not changed.
“I walked by, and there was nobody in the barns, and I was like, ‘This just is so different,’” said 19-year-old Samantha Clasen. “But I still feel like there’s still that sense of community because everybody that’s normally here is still here, and everybody’s here to support the fair and what it’s about.”
Clasen, of Dyersville, Iowa, was ending her reign as the 2020 fair princess. She had been crowned at last year’s fair alongside Fair Queen Taylor Cota, 17, of Sherrill, Iowa.
“As soon as you walk through the gates, you get that initial, ‘Wow, it’s definitely changed,’” Taylor said. “But they still do have stuff. ... It’s still good that they’re doing everything.”
The busiest locations on Thursday were the barns, where young exhibitors groomed and washed their animals in preparation for the afternoon’s goat show.
The shows hosted by the Dubuque fair were open to all exhibitors, even those from other states and counties.
In a year in which many fairs have been cancelled, the chance to show their animals attracted many first-time visitors to the Dubuque County Fair.
They included 13-year-old Lizzie Royer and her sister Katie, 12. The girls and their friend Mayleigh Marberry, 12, traveled from Garnavillo, Iowa, to show their goats in Thursday’s open show.
“It’s more opportunities to show at different spots,” Lizzie said.
McKinley Curtis, 12, of Bernard, Iowa, also showed her lambs at the Dubuque County Fair for the first time.
“We wanted to see how our lambs looked against other lambs,” she said.
As the kids and their families ran between the barns, they stopped for funnel cake, ice cream and pork tenderloins at the food stands along the concourse.
Barb Sauser, of Cascade, Iowa, was working the Dubuque County Dairy Association stand. Business was fairly slow, but she expected things to pick up in the evening, when the fair would be offering stock car racing and entertainment in the Bud Light Beer Garden.
“I think they’re expecting a good crowd tonight,” she said.
Sauser said that although the hand sanitizer stations and the posters encouraging social distancing gave the fair a different feel, she was grateful the event could be held.
“It’s a chance to see people you might not see other times of the year,” she said.
Hers was a sentiment that resonated with many fairgoers.
“I’m glad that we’re still able to come … to be here with family and friends,” said Molly Kluesner, of Farley, Iowa, as she sat at a picnic table with her 11-month-old son, Will, and her mother, Julie Reiss, of Dubuque.
“It’s a family tradition,” Reiss said.
And while they might miss the typical attractions and the boisterous crowds, attendees agreed the fair offers a valuable sense of normalcy in this year of uncertainty.
“It was important amid all the craziness that’s going on,” Clasen said. “We still have this one constant that we can come and be with all of our friends and family.”