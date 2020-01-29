A Dubuque home was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.
The fire at 545 Napier St. was reported at about 1:30 p.m. A press release states that arriving firefighters found the home and several vehicles on fire.
Dark smoke billowing from the scene initially could be seen at locations throughout the city.
Firefighters began attacking the blaze by knocking down the fire on the vehicles, then they cut a hole in the roof to let out smoke and heat and entered the home to extinguish the fire in the attic, Fire Chief Rick Steines said.
Crews continued to work at the scene for hours.
Steines said Tuesday afternoon that he anticipated the fire damage would be “pretty serious,” initially estimating the damage at about $15,000.
The occupants of the home escaped without injury, Steines said. Officials called the American Red Cross to assist them since they were displaced.
Steines said officials had not yet determined the cause of the blaze and that the department’s fire marshal will conduct an investigation.
Online property records indicate the one-story, ranch-style home was built in 1945 and is owned by William Post.