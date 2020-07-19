At a time when the entertainment industry has ground to a halt, the Screen Actors Guild has given only a few television series the green light to continue filming during the COVID-19 pandemic.
And one of them is in Dubuque County.
“Complete Bull” recently finished filming its pilot episode in Dubuque and Clayton counties. The drama series focuses on a female animal scientist who must decide whether to join her father in the male-dominated cattle insemination industry.
The production was one of less than two dozen nationwide to receive SAG approval to film during the last month.
Colleen Bradford Krantz, the show’s creator, said the crew followed strict protocols such as reduced personnel, masks for crew members and measures to encourage social distancing.
Krantz, who grew up on a cattle farm near Guthrie Center, Iowa, has produced several other documentaries and series. Her most recent project is the three-part series “Unintended,” which tells the true, centuries-old stories of American unplanned pregnancies outside of marriage.
“Complete Bull” is her first fictional project, but she still drew on her own memories of the agricultural environment in which she was raised — something she said is underrepresented in the film industry.
“I always feel watching TV that the portrayal of farm life isn’t always real accurate, and there’s an inside world that a lot of people don’t get to see,” she said. “I just liked the idea of dropping viewers into this completely foreign world.”
Krantz filmed most of the pilot episode of “Complete Bull” in rural Dubuque, Elkader and Guttenberg, Iowa. Filming also took place in downtown Dubuque on Main Street and at Backpocket Brewing.
“We wanted a place where we’d have a decent-sized city like Dubuque but also countryside that works well for our farm scenes,” she said. “I just love the rolling hills and the forested area.”
“Complete Bull” also received a Produce Iowa Greenlight Grant, a program launched this year through the state Department of Cultural Affairs to promote the Iowa media industry. Grant money must be used to fund filming in Iowa communities and with Iowa talent, although additional fundraising allowed “Complete Bull” to hire team members from Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota as well.
Several members of the cast and crew are Dubuque residents, including Britni Farber, owner of Britni Farber Beauty and Art in Dubuque. Farber, who served as the makeup artist and hair department head for “Complete Bull,” described the premise of the series as “unique.”
“It spotlights pieces of Iowa that I don’t think get a lot of spotlight,” she said.
Farber’s shop on Main Street served as a “home base” while the cast and crew filmed in downtown Dubuque.
“We were filming 10, 20 feet away (from my shop),” she said. “It was kind of emotional to be filming right there.”
Dubuque-based actor Tom Eckermann, who has worked in theatre and film industries across the country, also was involved in the pilot. He plays a cattle farmer who hires the lead character’s family as “fertility specialists for cows,” as Krantz put it.
Eckermann said “Complete Bull” amplifies not only rural voices but female voices as well.
“It gives you a sense of how strong Iowa farm community females are,” he said. “It’s going to offer a really interesting perspective for the female viewing crowd on how success in the farming business can be achieved by someone who historically was not allowed to even participate.”
Krantz and her team plan to pitch the finished pilot to streaming platforms in hopes of getting picked up for a season.
Eckermann said he feels the project is “a really good contender” to be picked up.
“(Colleen) is an incredible writer,” he said. “A pilot … has to keep you entertained, on the edge of your seat, and she wrote it really well. It hits right on a lot of issues that communities and individuals are concerned about.”
If “Complete Bull” is picked up, the team plans to continue filming locally. Not only does Iowa feature the backdrops they need, but filming here would offer an economic boost to the area and help elevate the Midwestern media industry, Krantz said.
“You have the benefit of adding more diversity of voices in terms of geographic region,” she said.
Farber agreed.
“I think that good TV and good storylines don’t always have to be based in Hollywood,” she said. “There are a lot of talented, passionate people in the Midwest, and … we are a nontraditional avenue for entertainment.
“And it would be awesome to be filming a TV series in Iowa!” she added, with a laugh. “That would be amazing.”