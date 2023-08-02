The 13th annual Dubuque National Night Out, an event that promotes positive relationship building among first responders and community members, had Comiskey Park buzzing with activity Tuesday night.
Children and parents alike had the chance to explore fire engines, ambulances and police cars and meet the people who use them.
The event is important for the Dubuque Police Department, said Lt. Brendan Welsh.
“It’s important we be proactive and make sure we’re constantly reaching out to citizens, and I think this is something like that,” Welsh said.
In addition to meeting with emergency personnel and seeing the inside of various emergency vehicles, families participated in games and played in bounce houses.
Bella Clicquennoi, 6, said she enjoyed climbing inside both a police car and ambulance. She also learned to do CPR on a manikin.
“I felt (like) I was saving somebody when I was in the ambulance,” she said.
However that paled in comparison to her favorite activity.
“The bounce houses,” she said. “I really liked the big one.”
Tuesday night also marked the first Dubuque National Night Out hosted in Comiskey Park since its recent renovation, which included a new, colorful playground area and splash pad. First responders and kids in attendance also played basketball games on the park’s new courts.
Kylie Klein, of Dubuque, visited the park with her two daughters, La’Mya and Layia Knight, not knowing the event was taking place.
“We live near here, so we just came down to the park to let (the kids) play,” Klein said. “But we’ve stopped at some of the booths and the girls went on the bounce house, so it’s been fun.”
Multiple community organizations set up booths around the park to highlight their services, including Moms Demand Action, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Salvation Army.
Klein said hosting such an event at Comiskey Park is a good idea.
“It’s good to have everybody unite here together,” she said.
For La’Mya, coming to the park offered her a fun surprise.
“I thought we were just coming to the park, but I got excited once I started hearing a bunch of people and I saw the ice cream truck parked outside,” La’Mya, 10, said.
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh was there, too. He said the park’s new renovations attracted more people to this year’s National Night Out.
“Previously, we’ve always celebrated (at Comiskey), but it was at a Comiskey that didn’t have all these new fun improvements that have got this placed packed,” he said.
Cavanagh said it’s essential for communities to hold such events to encourage communication among first responders and the public.
“We need to know each other. We need to trust the people who are providing those types of services,” he said. “The first responders also want a chance to get to know the community they’re serving in a less serious environment as well.”