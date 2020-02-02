News in your town

UPDATED: Politics: Straw poll results show preferences of students -- not necessarily voters -- in 5 local counties

In wake of bankruptcy, closure of other Village Inns, owner says Dubuque restaurant 'not impacted'

In Dubuque, Biden stresses critical role of Iowans as 'character of the nation' on ballot

Authorities: DNA from cigarette ties Clayton County man to break-ins

To narrow achievement gap, Platteville school administrators seek expansion of 4K program

Police: Dubuque woman taken to hospital after struck by vehicle crossing street

In Peosta, alternative rock musician, activist to give presentations on human trafficking

Police: 1 injured in Dubuque crash; 2 cited

Iowa caucuses on Monday night: What you need to know

Week in review: 8 notable local stories from past 7 days

The youth factor: Local students already playing major role in 2020 presidential election

City officials propose partnering with cruise line on $1.8 million dock in Dubuque

Made in the Tri-States: Local company starts in 'stone age,' evolves into major operation