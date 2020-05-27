In the next several weeks, five new murals will join downtown Dubuque’s already bustling assortment of colorful, public creations, courtesy of Voices Productions.
The locations are:
- In the alley between Washington and Elm streets near East 13th Street
- In the alley between White and Jackson streets near East 10th Street
- On an east-facing wall at East Ninth and Washington streets
- In the alley between Iowa Street and Central Avenue near West Ninth Street
- On East 14th Street, between Central Avenue and White Street, incorporating two buildings and facing three directions.
Several artists rushed to get three of those murals underway ahead of the Memorial Day weekend’s rainy forecast.
A vintage view
In the alley between White and Jackson streets near East 10th Street is a mural depicting Dubuque through a postcard with vintage flair.
It is a family affair, manifested by a unit with deep Dubuque roots. Sam Mulgrew, mural project director for Voices Productions, is at the helm, with the painting by his wife, Wendy, and daughter Therese.
Part of Mulgrew’s inspiration was a painting he encountered within Premier Bank’s Northwest Arterial location.
“In their lobby is this Old-World-style painting of the Mississippi River at night, from the perspective of the Ice Harbor,” he said. “I like this painting, and it formed the inspiration of how I approached the mural design — a Van Gogh ‘Starry Night’ scene of the river, framed by the Julien Dubuque Bridge, with a nod to Dubuque being the oldest city in Iowa.”
Mulgrew also included typography and a color palette reminiscent of branding once done by Dubuque Star Brewery. It also features the Riverboat Twilight.
Therese believes it will serve as a convenient backdrop for special occasions with its location adjacent to The Driftless.
“It will be a good backdrop for things like weddings and graduations,” she said. “It has a timeless feel.”
A resilient message
In another tribute to the city, Dubuque artist Kyle FitzGerald was in search of the perfect nine-letter word that would not only capture the life amid the COVID-19 pandemic and fill the east wall on the building at East Ninth and Washington streets, but that also would encapsulate Dubuque’s vibrant history and spirit.
The word he happened upon was “resilient.”
“This town has been through a lot,” said FitzGerald of the oversized typography mural in progress. “It’s a brilliant word because it’s exactly what Dubuque is. When you look back in time, anything that has been thrown this city’s way, Dubuque and its people just keep their noses to the grindstone. It’s a resilient community.”
FitzGerald is a Dubuque native who returned to the area two years ago after a five-year stint in Chicago. He since has worked closely with Voices Productions’ mural efforts.
Assisting him in the projection and painting of the lettering are individuals he believes also embody resiliency — among them, his mother and a close friend battling cancer.
The artist plans to capture the collaborations as part of a video project, where each person helping paint one letter will describe what the word “resilient” means to them.
“It’s a cool way for me to honor people in my own life, too,” FitzGerald said.
An ode to fishing
The third mural underway — located in the alley between Washington and Elm streets near East 13th Street — depicts something Dubuque artist Shelby Fry said has been missing from local public art displays: an homage to fishing.
“The inspiration basically came from the river and the fishing community in Dubuque,” she said. “I haven’t seen a lot of other tributes to that, and being so close to the river, it’s a way of life for many people. Plus, it’s a good-size wall. It gives me a lot of space for my vision.”
Originally from Chicago, Fry received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Iowa State University before spending time in Denver and eventually landing in Dubuque’s art community one year ago, inspired by the murals.
“I enjoy the fact that it’s an opportunity for everyone in the community to connect through art,” Fry said. “And fishing is something a lot of people in this area can relate to. It’s central to Iowa.”
Other murals planned
A highlight among the murals set to join the Voices collection this summer is “We the People,” by Green Bay, Wis., artist Beau Thomas. It is slated to begin work in June.
“It’s being sponsored by Trappist Caskets, with a matching grant from Humanities Iowa’s Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, whose initiative Democracy and the Informed Citizen is examining the connection between journalism, the humanities and the informed citizenry — all in light of democratic principles,” Mulgrew said.
Additionally, three other Voices murals will be painted throughout the region in Iowa, including at Northeast Iowa Community College’s Peosta campus and in Epworth and Dyersville.
Thus far, continued concerns surrounding the pandemic have yet to dissuade artists from participating in this season’s mural schedule.
“The act of making a mural on an exterior wall falls easily within the most conservative guidelines for social distancing,” Mulgrew said. “From that perspective, it happens to be a very responsible practice.”