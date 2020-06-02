During her middle school years, Lilly Nauman decided to poke around in a few different after-school classes where she got her hands messy and learned to operate new tools.
She loved working with her hands, and when high school rolled around, Nauman enrolled in woodworking, welding and construction. Although she was one of the only females in the classes, it didn’t matter. She was doing the work she loved, and if she could do it, maybe other women would be inspired, too, she said.
Nauman, 18, a 2020 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, signed a contract to begin working as a carpenter apprentice at Portzen Construction Inc. in Dubuque on Monday.
“I am very excited because I am someone girls like my sisters can look up to, and I am also excited just because college was never something I was interested in,” Nauman said. “It will be nice to just get into the workforce and not ever have any debt to pay off.”
Last year, North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters began an official “signing day” to recognize students like Nauman who have chosen to pursue trade work such as carpentry rather than attending a four-year college.
For many years, high schools and parents have pushed kids to pursue a four-year college degree and have overlooked the value of trades such as carpentry, welding and woodworking, said John DeLany, a training coordinator with North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.
“We are getting ready to run into a shortage of people who want to work with their hands,” he said. “Because we have pushed that four-year degree for so long the market is saturated with people who work in cubicles.”
Jayme Kluesner, a controller at Portzen, said he is excited to see someone as young as Nauman pursue a career path that can open so many doors for her.
“I think it’s just important to show (kids) what’s out there, and then they can make an educated decision,” he said. “A lot of kids go to college just to go to college.”
Nauman’s mom, Robin Nauman, said her family loves the Miami Dolphins, and she recalls Lilly making a step-stool engraved with the Dolphins’ logo and painted teal and orange.
“It is awesome,” Robin said. “I wish it was something I could do.”
Robin said she has always encouraged Lilly to pursue whatever she loves, and in this case, it was carpentry.
“We don’t worry about gender roles,” Robin said. “She was interested in this, and we have always supported her in it. I love that she works with her hands.”
At Dubuque Senior High School, Mike Jensen said he had Nauman in his woodworking class and watched her skills evolve over the years.
“She has a great attention to detail and is really excited to use her hands,” he said. “She has marketable skills. That is something not every high school student has.”
Todd Kress, a construction teacher at Dubuque Senior High School, said although being a woman in his class is still considered non-traditional, it never discouraged her.
In fact, Nauman is one of the only females to receive the industrial technology student of the year award, which she was recognized with this year.
“Being a non-traditional (student) in those classes did not make her back down at all,” Kress said.