A judge recently denied a request to lower the bond for a Dubuque man accused of, while intoxicated, crashing into a vehicle and killing a 20-year-old woman and her unborn child.
John E. Hoffman, 70, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with homicide by vehicle, nonconsensual termination of a human pregnancy and serious injury by vehicle in relation to the crash that killed Hannah Ruggeberg, of Bellevue, Iowa, who was 28 weeks pregnant, and seriously injured her 3-year-old passenger. Hoffman has pleaded not guilty.
Police said an intoxicated Hoffman was driving north in a southbound lane on U.S. 52 near Bradel Cove Road when he struck Ruggeberg’s vehicle Nov. 9.
A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported hearing him say “he had consumed 10 beers that afternoon.” Court documents state that Hoffman’s blood alcohol content measured 0.135% two hours after the crash — well above the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
Last week, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig heard arguments from Hoffman’s attorney as to why his $250,000 cash bond should be lowered, while prosecutors opposed the request.
In a court order, Wittig said she found “that the nature of the offense dictate the bond remain as set.”
Court records show that Hoffman was released from jail Tuesday after his bond was posted.
His next court appearance is set for March 23.