DES MOINES — After a year away, Dubuque’s business community returned to the Iowa State Capitol on Wednesday for its annual event with lawmakers and other decisionmakers.
In 2020, Dubuque Night in Des Moines was held in the shadow of COVID-19’s arrival in the U.S., though no cases had been reported in Iowa. But attendees bumped fists or bowed instead of shaking hands. White-clothed tables bore bottles of hand sanitizer. Later that same week, lawmakers called the legislative session early and returned home, with the Capitol building draped in precautionary plastic.
Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event each year, decided to nix it in 2021 as the pandemic continued at full strength.
On Wednesday night, the event returned much as usual with Capitol folks reconnecting with Dubuquers.
Before the 2022 session, the chamber prioritized workforce solutions and tax cuts. Ryan Sempf, the chamber’s government liaison, said that so far, the session had been a mixed bag regarding those priorities.
“From that (tax cut) perspective, it’s been a good session,” he said. “We have an incredibly low tax rate both on the individual and on corporations moving forward. ... But they also reduced the historic tax credits, which will likely impact some smaller projects, especially in the rural areas of Dubuque County.”
Regarding workforce, Sempf said the chamber always advocates for certain types of support — increased access to child care, the creation of affordable housing and training opportunities. There, too, he acknowledged some success from the session but said there was a lot of work for the Legislature to do.
“There are a few things around the edge on child care,” he said. “They might be OK. For housing, though, there hasn’t been a huge amount done.”
Sempf did celebrate some increases to higher education funds, which he said could help bolster workforce.
In the afternoon, Travel Dubuque Executive Director Keith Rahe and Field of Dreams CEO and Major League Hall of Famer Frank Thomas pitched a big project at the Field of Dreams movie site to Gov. Kim Reynolds during a private meeting.
Reynolds acknowledged the meeting in a later Tweet, but Rahe said the plan is not yet ready to be unveiled.
Throughout the day, another tradition played out in the Capitol building. The 2022 class of Leadership Dubuque, a chamber-led program for engaging up-and-coming area professionals, toured and met officials from various areas of state government.
Lawmakers left a good impression on Nate Hunker, lead generation specialist for Cartegraph.
“One of the biggest things I thought was interesting is that government on the state level is so much different than on the federal level because you’re so much closer to the people and the problems you’re dealing with,” he said. “There’s not such a big divide. When you’re arguing with someone on the other side of the aisle, you’re arguing with your neighbor. So, it’s a lot less venomous than at the federal level.”
During their time at the Capitol, the group from Leadership Dubuque attended a couple of subcommittee meetings on noncontroversial bills. That setting also surprised Erin Howell, vice president of accounting at Fidelity Bank & Trust, who asked lawmakers about the cordial atmosphere.
“We got to see both parties work together and not fight, like I was expecting,” she said. “What I thought was really cool was how much trust plays into what gets passed and the relationships built on both sides. They made the comment that as soon as you break the trust of someone in this building, they won’t work with you again.”