EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – The parent company of an East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer facility reported a net loss of $17 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The loss compares to a net loss of $25 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 for CVR Partners, according to a press release.
The company reported a net loss of $98 million on net sales of $350 million for all of 2020, compared to a net loss of $35 million on net sales of $404 million for 2019.
The results were led by record ammonia production for the year, with the Coffeyville, Kan., and East Dubuque fertilizer plants posting a combined ammonia production of 852,000 tons, according to the release.
“The record-breaking operating performance of our fertilizer facilities coupled with higher product sales volumes helped offset the lower product pricing that we saw throughout 2020,” CEO Mark Pytosh said.