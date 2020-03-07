MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A federal agency will take over the monitoring of a Maquoketa site and surrounding area where there is evidence of contamination from a carcinogenic chemical.
The Environmental Protection Agency will establish a work plan for and conduct testing at the Clinton Engines Museum site and the surrounding area for potential groundwater and vapor contamination. Previous testing revealed groundwater contamination from trichloroethene.
TCE is considered carcinogenic by the EPA and has been found to negatively affect the liver, kidneys, immune system and nervous system with prolonged exposure. Short-term exposure can harm developing fetuses.
EPA spokesman Ben Washburn told the Telegraph Herald via email that the agency will begin testing at the site.
“The agency has assembled a team of scientists to determine how best to address potential groundwater and/or vapor intrusion-related concerns,” Washburn wrote. “Next, EPA will develop a work plan to conduct the analytical sampling effort. We anticipate that the actual vapor intrusion and groundwater sampling to occur during the 2020 spring and summer.”
Since 2008, the City of Maquoketa has worked with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on the testing and monitoring of the museum and the nearby area, including residential neighborhoods.
In the museum, officials have detected TCE levels high enough to post a warning at the door urging pregnant women to stay away. Samples of groundwater from the surrounding area also tested positive for TCE contamination.
City officials, working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, sent letters to residents last month seeking voluntary participants in the TCE monitoring program.
The program would have involved the city installing monitoring systems in the basements of homes to detect TCE vapor contamination, which occurs when the evaporated groundwater seeps into buildings through their foundations.
City Manager Gerald Smith said the program was temporarily halted after EPA officials announced their intention to assist in the testing and monitoring of the site.
“We’re in a holding pattern until we resolve those discussions,” he said. “We may be shifting streams a bit.”
Washburn said Iowa DNR officials referred the site to EPA officials for federal action on Feb. 17 — five days after the TH published a front-page story detailing the results of testing conducted at the Clinton Engines site, including that contaminants had spread beyond its borders.
“Our top priority is to protect the residents of Maquoketa from potential exposure to TCE,” Washburn stated. “Previous indoor air sampling at the Clinton Engines Museum has indicated concentrations of TCE above a level of health concern.”
Currently, Maquoketa is responsible for covering the cost of testing and monitoring the Clinton Engines site. Smith said if the EPA takes over all monitoring, those costs might be picked up by the federal government.
“We’re in this looking for a path to reduce the city’s cost,” Smith said. “Right now, we have to front the money. If we can get the EPA to cover that cost instead, that would be beneficial.”
However, Smith said there still are questions about the extent to which the EPA will be involved.
The city is enrolled in a state program that allows collaboration with the Iowa DNR to assess and implement remedial actions at the site. If the EPA were to take over, the city would be required to drop out of the program.
However, if the EPA’s involvement is temporary or is limited in scope, then the city would want to retain membership in the program, Smith said.
“We don’t want to be penalized for coming back,” he said. “If we dropped out of the program and then came back in, we would have to repay those application fees again.”
Smith said the city attorney is working with Iowa DNR and EPA officials to negotiate an agreement that will prevent the city from unnecessarily withdrawing from the state program.
Smith said several residents have expressed interest in having their homes monitored for TCE contamination. He could not provide a timeline for when home monitors might be installed, but he hopes to have an agreement with the EPA and Iowa DNR before the end of March.